Mallow's announcement comes just as the Georgia legislative session gets into full swing. He currently serves on the House of Representatives Economic Development & Tourism Committee, Retirement Committee and the State Planning & Community Affairs Committee.

The Senate district he intends to run for covers much of the middle part of Chatham County, stretching from the Savannah River to the southside and Coffee Bluff. To the west, District 2 stretches to cover the Savannah Highlands and is bordered to the east by the Wilmington River.

According to the 2020 U.S. Census, the district’s 189,492 residents are 48.3% Black, 37.8% white, 3.4% Asian and .4% Native American, with 8.2% of the population being of Hispanic origin.

Mallow's run coincides with redistricting changes that shake the balance of Chatham County politics. Chatham, a Democratic island in a sea of reliably Republican counties, was represented for years by an even split of senators: one Democrat, one Republican.

But now, in addition to District 1, currently represented by Republican Sen. Ben Watson, and District 2, the post for which Mallow is running, District 4 will see its boundaries creep across the Effingham County line and into Bloomingdale and Pooler.

Currently, that seat is held by Sen. Billy Hickman, a Republican from Statesboro.

Will Peebles is the enterprise reporter for Savannah Morning News. He can be reached at wpeebles@gannett.com and @willpeeblessmn on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: House Rep. Derek Mallow announces his run for Georgia Senate seat