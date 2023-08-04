Historic Site Commission whittles down recommendations for unnamed square in Savannah

By Marisa Mecke – Savannah Morning News
The square formerly known as Calhoun Square, the southernmost square on Abercorn Street, is one meeting closer to receiving its new name.

On August 3, the Chatham County-Savannah Metropolitan Planning Commission’s Historic Site and Monument Commission heard the 14 applications and the commission staff’s recommendations for the square names and whittled that list down. This board didn’t, and won’t, make the ultimate call: That is left up to Savannah City Council at its Aug. 24 meeting.

This meeting was the second of three opportunities for public comments, the first at the Park and Tree Commission and the next at the Aug. 24 city council meeting.

The commission members each voted by picking their five top names. Susie King Taylor, a nurse and educator, received four votes, as did Major Clayton Carpenter (aviator) and Creek (Indigenous nations), while Seven Sisters (historic preservationists) and W.W. Law (civil rights leader) received three each.

Savannah City Council will receive these recommendations as well as the 14 petitions for its vote later this month. The council isn't compelled to follow the Historic Site and Monument Commission and Park and Tree Commission's recommendations.

What’s in a name?

Savannah residents have heard the long debates about whether or not to remove the name of Calhoun, the U.S. vice president from 1825 to 1832 who was an outspoken pro-slavery advocate and South Carolina secessionist. After multiple years of advocates calling for the removal, and objectors arguing for its preservation, the Savannah City Council unanimously voted on the removal in November 2022.

Now, the city and its agencies undertake the work of choosing a worthy name for the contested square.

The Historic Site and Monument Commission Review board employs a few baseline guidelines for naming public squares, including:

  • It honors and commemorates a noteworthy person associated with the City of Savannah, Chatham County, the State of Georgia or the United States of America
  • It commemorates local history, places, events or culture
  • It will strengthen neighborhood identity
  • It recognizes native wildlife or natural geographical features

The approvals and recommendations also take into account endorsements from local government officials such as city council members and the mayor, the longevity of the individual's time in Savannah, whether the proposed namesake is deceased and more.

MPC Historic Sites and Monuments Commission chairman Kristopher Monroe said that the petitioners at the meeting all brought thoughtful and insightful applications, but they also spoke in support of one another.

"All of the applicants were very civil and respectful of each other ― this didn't feel like a competition," Monroe said. "There were multiple applicants who said 'these are all really worthy names,' and we'd be happy to have any of them."

He underscored the meetings' tone was hopeful and full of potential: That a board that rarely sees many public commenters was brimming with people proud of Savannah's historic leaders. And he looks forward to the community continuing that energy through the city council vote.

Marisa is an environmental journalist covering climate and the coast. She can be reached at mmecke@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: What’s in a Name? Historic Site Commission whittles down recommendations for unnamed square

