Historic Savannah to restore blighted properties to address affordable housing shortage

The 39th Street home will be restored into a three-bedroom, one-bathroom house over the next six to eight months, according to Arvay. Construction is budgeted for $120,000 and will come from the foundation's Revolving Fund.

The HSF is partnering with the City of Savannah to find the home's next owner through the Dream Makers program. Dream Makers helps families who earn 80% or less of the area median income with a low-interest loan up to $60,000. The program has certain requirements aimed at curbing displacement and encouraging long-term residency. Arvay added that the family who buys the property cannot earn more than 120% of Savannah's median income (about $95,000 annual income for the entire household).

Arvay said the partnership will help HSF in its ultimate mission: preserving Savannah's Historic neighborhoods and the communities who populate them.

"There is a lack of affordable options for many people in Savannah and in this neighborhood, and the Historic Savannah Foundation didn't just want to save the home," Arvay said. "We want to save a neighborhood and that includes the character of the people who have lived here for generations."

Cuyler/Brownsville is on Savannah's westside and was built during Reconstruction after the Civil War as a working-class neighborhood for the local Black community. Many historic homes still stand, but the HSF estimates more than 100 homes have been demolished in the neighborhood over the past two decades.

Loss of historically Black-owned property in Savannah is happening for a multitude of reasons; properties sit vacant and taxes go unpaid, leaving the house to fall into probate; out-of-town owners sell off to investors; heirs' property issues complicate ownership and development rights; and an aging population is dying without succession plans for their property.

"Whatever the reason, we are losing properties in Cuyler/Brownville that we need and lose, and we want to see something more productive," Arvay said.

The HSF said they will be partnering closely with the local neighborhood associations in whatever neighborhood they're working in.

The work will initially focus on Cuyler/Brownsville, but HSF President Sue Adler said the organization owns several blighted, vacant homes ripe for an affordable restoration across the city.

"This is not unusual for the Historic Savannah Foundation to have a property like this," she said, motioning to the extensive interior and exterior damage to the home. "So, we're not afraid. We've been talking about it for two years."

The HSF also plans to launch a program on succession planning for homeowners to ensure properties pass down seamlessly upon death.

