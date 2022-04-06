High-end furniture store to open distribution center in Rincon, creating over 70 jobs

The facility will be at the Georgia International Trade Center on Highway 21 in Rincon and is the company’s first distribution center on the East Coast.

“We’re excited to be able to bring new jobs into the community and support growth of the local economy,” said Connelly.

The company boasts 15 design shops in the United States, including Atlanta, Boston and Chicago. The brand features coastal and elegant décor, providing luxury items for customers to create a polished, classy look throughout their home.

“Serena & Lily inspires customers with timeless proprietary products and high levels of personalized service to create homes of their own,” said Connelly. “Our look is casual, yet sophisticated with a distinct, optimistic point of view that embodies relaxed elegance.”

Brandt Herndon, CEO of the Effingham County Industrial Development Authority, said the company is a welcomed addition to a list of “premier employers”.

“Serena & Lily is a well-known furnishings company whose location in Effingham County embodies the types of world-class industrial developments that are currently underway in our community,” said Herndon.

Herndon added his staff is keeping an eye on other organizations that can not only fuel their economy, but provide the best atmosphere, job advancement and financial stability for working-class residents in their county.

“Distribution centers like Serena & Lily offer a clean work environment with competitive pay and benefits much closer to home for Effingham County residents,” said Herndon.

“The role of the Effingham County Industrial Development Authority is to bring higher pay and higher skilled jobs for our residents. With that being said, there is a focus to recruit manufacturing to the community to balance the growth we’ve seen in the distribution sector over the past few years.”

Want to apply?

The company is hiring a General Warehouse Associate and a Warehouse Operations Manager. Visit www.serenaandlily.com/careers/careers.html to learn more.

