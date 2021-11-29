Here is how Savannah-Chatham County schools responds to social media threats

District police took action

School district Board of Education Police Chief Terry Enoch said the district partners with Sandy Hook Promise, which is an app that is monitored on a 24/7 basis by a crisis communicator, a school administrator, and the BOE Police Department.

Enoch said the district also partners with CrimeStoppers, which assists in routing threats and tips to the BOEPD.

Enoch didn’t provide an actual number of social media alerts or threats the department receives, but said the number changes from day to day. Enoch said some weeks there may be no threats, while at other times, there may be multiple.

He said the district’s police department is the main monitor of social media posts, but the department collaborates with local, state and federal agencies to track and monitor social media. Enoch said if a threat is made, it's reported to the Georgia Emergency Management Agency and Homeland Security School Safety team, which works with GBI Fusion Center, or as it's also known, GISAC, the Georgia Information Sharing and Analysis Center.

“Threats are monitored as long as the threat remains,“ Enoch said.

He said if a threat is determined, necessary actions will be taken, but not all threats lead to lockdowns. Based on the level of the threat, said Enoch, school activities may be suspended until the threat has been de-escalated or deemed not credible.

“There are a lot of factors to consider, and threats are not assessed with a one-size-fits-all approach."

How lockdowns are handled

In relation to school lockdowns, Enoch said the district has a three-tired approach:

• A level one lockdown involves an exterior threat to a school, such as a nearby police activity.

• A level two lockdown means the threat is inside a school, but does not pose a threat to the entire campus. An example would a person in the building being verbally upset and/or threatening.

• A level three lockdown affects the entire campus, such as an active shooter or a person threating a school with a weapon.

Enoch said it's important to take all threats seriously simply because you never know. "There is too much at risk when someone makes a threat to not act upon it."

According to Georgia Department of Education Director of Communications Meghan Frick, social media training and tools are handled on the district level.

Chatham County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Parla Parker is a certified instructor and teaches classes on social media communication to law enforcement agencies. The classes are available to school districts by requests. Parker said the department has not taught courses in the SCCPSS.

Enoch said the BOEPD is constantly learning and attends programs when opportunities are available. Enoch said it is important to work together as team when threats such as social media take place.

"School districts are inherently made up of people from many backgrounds,” Enoch said. "Transportation, campus police, teachers, administrators, custodial, nutrition, facilities/maintenance, etc… Anyone may be faced with managing a threat. Having a policy and established procedures in place ensures everyone is informed and is able to appropriately manage the process."

Bianca Moorman is the education reporter. Reach her at BMoorman@gannett.com or 912-239-7706. Find her on Twitter @biancarmoorman.

More information Parents can use the Sandy Hook Promise anonymous reporting system, call a student's teacher or principal, contact campus police directly, reach out to their local police department, or call 911.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Here is how Savannah-Chatham County schools responds to social media threats