Headed to Savannah's new Enmarket Arena? Here's where to dine and drink while inside.

Savannah Morning News
By Laura Nwogu, Savannah Morning News
15 minutes ago

Savannah Enmarket Arena's opening weekend is finally here, and it's kicking off with a free community day on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and a Riley Green concert on Sunday at 7 p.m. If you're trying to figure out what to eat or drink as you tour the facility and enjoy live music and games, here are the many dining and drink options to choose from.

Concessions and Portables

  • Spanky's Chicken Fingers
  • 520 Wings
  • Enmarket Grab & Go
  • 912 Doghouse
  • Sauce Shack BBQ
  • Taquero y Taco
  • Coastal Catch
  • Nacho Kitchen
  • Savannah Scoops
  • Cucina Italiana
  • Last Kernel Popcorn
  • Port City Pizza
  • Cheesesteak King
  • Arena Classics
Location of bars

  • Heineken Overlook Bar: Between the pipes club
  • Mich Ultra Bar: Event level on the east side
  • Titos Bar: South end of the main concourse
  • Jack Daniels Bar: East side of the main concourse
  • Heineken Star Bar: Inside the East Club
  • Overlook Draft House: Northeast corner of the overlook
  • Ghost Coast Distillery: Suite level on the north side
  • Cut Water Corner Bar
Laura Nwogu is the quality of life reporter for Savannah Morning News. Contact her at lnwogu@gannett.com. Twitter: @lauranwogu_

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Headed to Savannah's new Enmarket Arena? Here's where to dine and drink while inside.

