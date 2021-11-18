Have fun, but don't die trying: Local resident hosting Savannah version of 'Squid Game'

Savannah Squid Game 2 p.m.-6 p.m., Nov. 27 Lake Mayer Register at bit.ly/3npLoMf. Deadline is Nov. 20

A fan of the show, she said a big draw was the simple games that took her back to her childhood. While she’s keeping the specific games she’s including in her version a secret, participants can expect familiar ones from the show.

Newbold felt that Savannah needed some "good, clean fun." As the owner of The Paint Bar LLC, a mobile paint company that hosts themed events, she's no stranger to bringing enjoyment to the Savannah community.

“I live in Savannah, so I'm going to always try to support my city,” Newbold said. “I felt that with Thanksgiving coming up, lots of families will be coming to town that haven't been in town for a while. This is something that they could do to have fun times.”

In the TV show “Squid Game,” 456 players — all of whom struggling with insurmountable financial debt — compete against one another in a series of childhood games for a cash prize equivalent to $38.4 million. The catch? Losing means death.

The rules for the Savannah Squid Game are much less life threatening

“They can expect not to have anyone die or get harmed in that matter. The most that's going to happen is they're going to get squirted with a water gun when they're eliminated,” Newbold laughed.

Sponsors include Black-owned companies and organizations in Savannah such as Pretty Natural Organics, A Perfect Day of Memories, Limitless Innovative Thinkers and Boatload Trucking Service. The sense of community that Newbold hopes to cultivate is especially felt by sponsor Javares Taylor, owner of Amp'D Up Recreational Sports League, which has a focus on providing a safe space for troubled youth and adults in the Savannah community.

Taylor, who is donating equipment through the league and helping to recruit volunteers, said he believes events like these are brilliant ways to bring the community out and bring them together.

“As far as the African African community, we have trouble with our youth. It’s small things like this that bring the community together,” Taylor said. “With doing this, and doing this in a place in Savannah where we need some assistance and we need some ideas to help with the troubled youth and the troubled adults or the people who are going through mental health issues, I feel things like this where it's all fun and games and you bring the family out, the community out, it kind of helps with that. They give a sense of belonging.”

While the TV show features a large, creepy doll, a glass bridge so high it would make anyone nauseous and a contract agreement with tricky clauses regarding your participation, there’s only one clause to this event: fun.

