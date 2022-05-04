Gun violence: 12th homicide of year in Savannah occurs on Brewer Street

According to a SPD press release, "SPD Homicide Detectives continue to conduct interviews and are following up on significant information and tips concerning this investigation."

Any other witnesses who have additional information are asked to contact police by calling the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (912) 525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward. CrimeStoppers tips can also be submitted online by visiting visiting SavannahChathamCrimeStoppers.org and clicking “Submit Online Tip.”

