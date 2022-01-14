During the week of Jan. 18, students at Groves High School should log in to the itsLearning portal for class assignments and should follow instructions from their teachers for virtual learning schedules. Athletic schedules may also be impacted to include possible game or practice cancellations. Student athletes should contact their coaches for schedule information.

Available staff will continue to work in isolation from their assigned workstations at school. The school will not be open for appointments. Students/families will be able to pick up a lunch meal on the school’s bus ramp each day from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Groves High School shifting to virtual learning next week due to COVID-related staffing issues