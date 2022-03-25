Goodwill of Southeast Georgia proposes alternative charter high school in Savannah

The new center will be an addition to several that are located throughout the United States. The first Excel Center was opened in 2010 in Indianapolis and the program has expanded to encompass over 22 additional campuses. In total 5,045 students have graduated from the Excel centers, according to a 2021 Goodwill report.

The plan is to have a center in operation by fall 2023 and it will be housed at the YMCA on Savannah's Eastside, according to Bill Kelso, vice president of mission advancement for the Goodwill of Southeast Georgia said. He said if the center is successful, the plan is to build two more Excel centers in the Coastal Georgia area.

Kelso said in order for that to happen, Georgia legislation must allow them to open an alternative high school for people over 21.

According to Georgia Code Title 20. Education § 20-2-150, students in Georgia are allowed to attend school from five until 20 and a half. If a student reaches 20 and a half and has not received a diploma, they have aged out and will not get a diploma.

The only exception is special education students who can remain in school until age 21. Kelso said once the change is approved, the state would also have to fund and pilot the school.

Why now?

In Chatham County alone, 27.5% of adults aged 18-34 have had some high school courses but don't have a high school diploma, according to a report from the Georgia Department of Labor.

Kelso said two-thirds of individuals who don't have a high school diploma are low-income. He said the main goal of the center would be to break generational poverty and to provide educational opportunities besides a GED.

"We would like to bring it to Georgia, specifically this community, as a part of the solution," he said. "It's not the solution, but it's it could be one of the solutions and provide folks that choice, along with the GED and high school equivalency, equivalency programs that are being offered not just by Savannah Tech, but by others as well."

