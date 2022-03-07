Hamburger icon
Good food and great memories: Here are 6 closed Savannah restaurants we miss the most

Credit: Josh Galemore, Savannah Morning News

Savannah Morning News
By Laura Nwogu, Savannah Morning News
1 hour ago

With an ever-changing dining landscape in Savannah, it's hard not to think about what used to be. The memories are cooked in the decades of food, service and community that have always turned a Savannah eatery from good to great to grand.

It might be nostalgia or it just might be that these restaurants are timeless treats that we'll rightly reminisce about forever.

Here are a few Savannah restaurants we miss the most.

Larry's Restaurant

3000 Skidaway Rd.

Credit: Larry&rsquo;s Restaurant/Facebook

"Breakfast the beginning, lunch the sequel" is the legacy of longtime Skidaway Road stalwart Larry's Restaurant. Those who made the early morning trip to the Southern diner remember the satisfying plates of heaping breakfast and the grub down on barbecue for lunch.

Larry's permanently closed its doors in August 2020 after shutting down at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

Bier Haus

513 E. Oglethorpe Ave.

Credit: File photo/SavannahNow.com

Bier Haus transported patrons to Europe with its wursts, schnitzel and German and Belgian beers, all thanks to the mind of chef-owner Marshall Ustadt, who died after battling COVID-19. We said goodbye to the gastropub in 2020 after seven years.

Atlantic

102 E. Victory Dr. 

Credit: File photo/SavannahNow.com

Before there was Arsdley Station, there was Atlantic. The Starland District eatery nestled inside of the intimate, neighborhood space provided large plates of fresh menu items that were perfect to share with friends or family. Atlantic opened in November 2016 and closed in July 2020.

Johnny Harris

1651 E. Victory Dr.

Credit: Josh Galemore, Savannah Morning News

There aren't many restaurants that make almost a century in service, but Johnny Harris, which made it to 92 years, was the gift that kept on giving. The good old days of the legendary Savannah barbeque hotspot can be remembered for its constant promise of smoked barbeque pork and its world-famous fried chicken.

It closed in May 2016, but icons never die.

Bayou Cafe

14 N. Abercorn Ramp

Local favorite Bayou Cafe brought jam nights and a taste of The Big Easy to River Street. After 30 years, the staple bar closed on Jan. 31, 2021, but is still operating as a food truck with the same popular Southern-style cajun fare. The eateries impact on live music in the city will be written about for years.

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Savannah Distillery

416 W. Liberty St.

From 2008 to 2020, The Distillery served up pub grub and craft beers in a rustic, prohibition-era distillery. It was one of the locations that ushered in the craft beer and cocktails movement in Savannah.

Laura Nwogu is the quality of life reporter for Savannah Morning News. Contact her at lnwogu@gannett.com. Twitter: @lauranwogu_

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Good food and great memories: Here are 6 closed Savannah restaurants we miss the most

Featured
