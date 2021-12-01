On Nov. 24, Bryan, along with father and son Gregory and Travis McMichael, were convicted of murdering Arbery on Feb. 23, 2020 as he ran through the Satilla Shores neighborhood. A date for sentencing in the state trial has not been announced.

The men also face federal hate crimes charges and could face anywhere from a fine to the death penalty if convicted. Jury selection in that trial begins Feb. 7, 2022.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: GoFundMe shuts down fundraiser for man convicted of murder in Ahmaud Arbery case