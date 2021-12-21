Get real about Native American tribal stories with these books from your local library

Credit: Live Oak Public Libraries

As I began reading more Native American folktales, it was no wonder that I devoured them. The unique lessons were not the only things which kept my interest in Indigenous stories. I also knew the trees they told about, the rivers, the animals, and the landscape. I felt like I could identify with the world I was reading about because it was like looking out into my backyard.

One of my favorite books I would suggest is “Trickster” by Matt Dembicki. It is a graphic novel consisting of a wide range of collected works from different tribes. Each story is about a trickster legend and the presentation of each tribe’s version is as varied and beautiful as each illustrated panel. This award-winning book is a great introduction to Indigenous folklore.

Contemporary tales are excellent reads, as well. “Fry Bread” by Kevin Noble Maillard is a lively and whimsically illustrated children’s book written in verse. It depicts a modern Native American family and their friends making traditional fry bread, lyrically explaining how culture, history, and customs — both old and new — can be carried on through food and family.

Richard Van Camp’s “A Man Called Raven,” blends the contemporary with the traditional. Reworking the tales heard from his elders in the Dogrib tribe, he masterfully shows what makes a folktale sacred: the timelessness of its message. No matter the adaption or reworked format of the story, the message within it is still as prevalent today as it was then.

Resources and works by Native American authors are available at anyone’s fingertips. If you want to start exploring the world of Native American stories, folktales are a great starting point. They have lessons, beliefs, glimpses into the past, and shine light on the present.

Recommended reading Find Native American reading recommendations at your local Live Oak Public Libraries and online. Books for young readers: • “The Boy Who Lived with the Bears: And Other Iroquois Stories” by Joseph Bruchac • “Fry Bread” by Kevin Noble Maillard • “The Girl Who Married a Ghost” by Edward Curtis • “A Man Called Raven” by Richard Van Camp • “Raccoon’s Last Race: A Traditional Abenaki Story” by Joseph Bruchac and James Bruchac Books for teen and adult readers: • “Firekeeper’s Daughter” by Angeline Boulley • “The Grass Dancer” by Susan Power • “Native American Ghost Stories” by Darren Zenko • “Rain Is Not My Indian Name” by Cynthia Leitich Smith • “Spider Woman’s Granddaughters” by Paula Gunn Allen • “There There” by Tommy Orange • “Trickster” by Matt Dembicki • “The Woman Who Married a Bear” by John Straley

