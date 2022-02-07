Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Georgia Southern to host lecture, 'What Happens to Democracy When Anatomy Is No Longer Destiny?'

ajc.com

Credit: Courtesy of Georgia Southern University

Credit: Courtesy of Georgia Southern University

Partner Badge Logo
Savannah Morning News
By Savannah Morning News
1 hour ago

The Georgia Southern College of Arts and Humanities will host author Alice Dreger, Ph.D., as part of the Mark Finlay Lecture Series on Thursday.

Dreger is an award-winning writer who speaks to various audiences on provocative topics, including gender and ethics, and will present “What Happens to Democracy When Anatomy Is No Longer Destiny?”, a lecture that questions how the body fits within a changing American democracy.

Open to the public, the lecture will take place on Feb. 10 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the Fine Art’s Theatre on the Armstrong Campus as part of the annual lecture series funded by the family and friends of the late Mark Finlay, a History professor who passed away in 2013.

ajc.com

Credit: Courtesy of Georgia Southern University

Credit: Courtesy of Georgia Southern University

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Georgia Southern to host lecture, 'What Happens to Democracy When Anatomy Is No Longer Destiny?'

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Jury selection underway in federal hate crimes trial for Ahmaud Arbery's killers
4h ago
'Trying to mix things up': Veronica Garcia-Melendez talks new music, The Maxines
5h ago
Five Savannah couples celebrate many years of marriage and power of Black love this...
6h ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top