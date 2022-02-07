The Georgia Southern College of Arts and Humanities will host author Alice Dreger, Ph.D., as part of the Mark Finlay Lecture Series on Thursday.
Dreger is an award-winning writer who speaks to various audiences on provocative topics, including gender and ethics, and will present “What Happens to Democracy When Anatomy Is No Longer Destiny?”, a lecture that questions how the body fits within a changing American democracy.
Open to the public, the lecture will take place on Feb. 10 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the Fine Art’s Theatre on the Armstrong Campus as part of the annual lecture series funded by the family and friends of the late Mark Finlay, a History professor who passed away in 2013.
Credit: Courtesy of Georgia Southern University
Credit: Courtesy of Georgia Southern University
This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Georgia Southern to host lecture, 'What Happens to Democracy When Anatomy Is No Longer Destiny?'