Georgia Senate Democrats shoot down constitutional ban on non-citizen voting

Senate Democrats didn’t object to banning non-citizens from voting but complained such a prohibition already exists both in state law and in the Georgia Constitution.

Sen. Harold Jones, D-Augusta, argued the legislation would only serve to further divide Georgians.

“Our law is clear that non-citizens cannot vote,” he said. “It’s all foolishness. But it’s not funny. It’s sad.”

Sen. Emanuel Jones, D-Decatur, couched his words but essentially accused Republicans of pushing a constitutional change that would have no real impact purely for political gain.

“The intent of this legislation may be to incite a particular base in this state to gin up support,” he said.

Miller put the Senate on notice that he plans to seek reconsideration of the constitutional amendment when the chamber convenes on Tuesday.

