Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Georgia Ports Authority: Savannah Harbor Expansion Project to be completed March 15

Partner Badge Logo
Savannah Morning News
By Adam Van Brimmer - Savannah Morning NewsNancy Guan - Savannah Morning News
40 minutes ago

After six years of dredging of the Savannah River, the Savannah Harbor Deepening Project (SHEP) will be completed March 15.

The $973 million project, which deepens the 32-mile channel from 42 feet to 47 feet, is part of the Georgia Ports Authority's (GPA) overall effort to increase capacity at the Port of Savannah, which remains one of the nation's busiest container ports.

The deeper channel, which will sit 54 feet deep at high tide, will allow newer, larger cargo ships to call on the ports with fewer tidal restrictions and with heavier loads.

ajc.com

Credit: GEORGIA PORTS AUTHORITY

Credit: GEORGIA PORTS AUTHORITY

​​According to a Corps of Engineers feasibility study, lower container slot costs on the larger vessels accommodated by the deeper harbor will save U.S. producers and retailers $282 million per year in transportation expenses. The study found that every dollar spent on construction will yield $7.30 in benefits.

SHEP dates to 1996, when U.S. Army Corps of Engineers commissioned a deepening study. The project was approved three years later. Dredging began in September 2015.

Dredging of the 20-mile entrance channel, which was the first phase of the project, wrapped up in March 2018.

ajc.com

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

About 2,000 feet is left to go for the 2nd and final phase, said Griff Lynch, GPA executive director, at the annual State of the Ports announcement.

"We've been talking about this project for the past 20 years, we're only going to be talking about it for the next 20 days," said Lynch.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Georgia Ports Authority: Savannah Harbor Expansion Project to be completed March 15

Editors' Picks
The Latest
The Grey executive chef Mashama Bailey in the running for her second James Beard Award
33m ago
7th graders from Garrison School for the Arts win 2nd annual Black History Month writing...
50m ago
Rockin' Playin' the Blues Salvia brings all the bees, birds and butterflies to the yard
5h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top