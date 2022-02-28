Georgia mid-year budget: State worker, teacher raises approved; refund for taxpayers

Credit: Hyosub Shin/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Hyosub Shin/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Senate panel put its stamp of approval on a $5,000 pay increase for state employees and a $2,000 raise for Georgia teachers Gov. Brian Kemp recommended in January. The increase for teachers completes the $5,000 raise Kemp promised on the campaign trail four years ago.

The election-year tax refund would be worth $250 for single state income tax filers and $500 for joint filers.

The mid-year spending plan also includes $388.2 million to fully fund the state’s K-12 student funding formula, $93 million to accommodate an increase in student enrollment last fall, $188 million to replace aging school buses and $432 million to begin a “state prison transformation” that includes buying a private prison and building a second one.

The Senate version of the mid-year budget would increase the $5,000 raises Kemp is proposing to $9,000 for employees of the departments of Corrections and Juvenile Justice, which have been hit particularly hard by turnover.

Other Senate changes include $189.2 million to provide a 20% state match to the federal funds Georgia is due to receive from the infrastructure spending bill Congress passed last November, $20 million for economic development grants to downtown areas of rural communities and $5 million in equipment and operating grants to college nursing programs.

“It’s no secret that our state needs nurses,” Tillery said.

The full Senate is expected to adopt the mid-year budget later this week.

