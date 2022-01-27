Georgia House Speaker unveils bipartisan bill to boost mental health services in state

The Behavioral Health Reform and Innovation Commission was asked to develop solutions to the funding, workforce, access and insurance issues that hamper mental health and substance abuse services in Georgia.

Credit: Bob Andres/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File Credit: Bob Andres/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File

The statistics are alarming, particularly since the coronavirus pandemic struck Georgia in March 2020.

Georgia’s mental health crisis hotline has experienced a 24% increase in calls, texts and chats since the pandemic began, while mental health screenings have soared by 426%, Judy Fitzgerald, commissioner of the state Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities, told members of a House committee last month.

Here's how the state funds schools: Education a top spending priority for Georgia Gov. Kemp

The state also saw a 36% increase in drug overdose deaths between April 2020 and last April, Fitzgerald said.

“This bill is a giant leap forward and will fill many of the gaps we have in our mental health system,” said former Rep. Kevin Tanner, R-Dawsonville, who co-chaired the commission. “It will provide hope and support for families who have waited for too long.”

Funding will be key component of the General Assembly’s push to improve mental health and substance abuse services.

Lawmakers voted last spring to add $56 million to this year’s state budget for mental health, and more is on the way.

Credit: Getty Images. Posed by models. Credit: Getty Images. Posed by models.

Rep. Mary Margaret Oliver, D-Decatur, a member of the commission and cosponsor of the 74-page bill, described it as “comprehensive” and a “deep dive” into the mental health system challenges Georgia faces.

What would that look like in Georgia?: Gov. Brian Kemp wants constitutional carry

Among other things, the measure seeks parity in pay for mental health providers compared to other health-care providers, strengthens workforce development initiatives aimed at addressing a shortage of mental-health workers and looks to help police departments forced to serve as first responders to calls involving people suffering from mental illness or substance abuse.

“We ask law enforcement to do a lot with mental-health care they’re not trained for,” Ralston said.

The legislation should enjoy a smooth path in the House. Its cosponsors include House Majority Leader Jon Burns, R-Newington, and Minority Leader James Beverly, D-Macon.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Georgia House Speaker unveils bipartisan bill to boost mental health services in state