Georgia House resolution takes stand on mining project near Okefenokee Swamp

While House Resolution 1158 doesn’t mention the mining project by name, lawmakers taking a position on the swamp’s importance to the state was important, said Josh Marks, a lawyer with a long history working to protect the Okefenokee.

“The legislative resolution demonstrates, once again, there is broad, bipartisan support for the Okefenokee Swamp and for ensuring it is protected against dangerous threats like that posed by TPM’s proposed project,” he said. “These collective legislative efforts are reminders to Governor [Brian] Kemp and EPD that the people of Georgia are watching very closely and want EPD to deny TPM’s permit applications.”

The bill banning mining near the Okefenokee was introduced in February by Rep. Darlene Taylor, R-Thomasville, chairman of the House Governmental Affairs Committee. Republican co-sponsors included Reps. Ron Stephens of Savannah, Jan Tankersley of Brooklet and Jesse Petrea of Savannah – all committee chairs – along with Democratic Rep. Debbie Buckner of Junction City.

Shortly after introducing the bill, Taylor wrote a letter to EPD Director Rick Dunn.

“Our effort comes in the aftermath of many public requests including a letter written by over 43 scientists from around Georgia opining that mining on Trail Ridge threatens to irreparably damage the Okefenokee, including the swamp’s water level,” Taylor wrote. “I request that the permit be denied.”

Taylor’s bill died without getting a hearing before the House Natural Resources & Environment Committee. The panel’s chairman, Rep. Lynn Smith, R-Newnan, said at the time the bill was premature while the EPD was still reviewing the permit applications and had yet to open a public comment period.

The same House lawmakers joined in sponsoring the nonbinding resolution, along with Rep. Gerald Greene, R-Cuthbert.

“In addition to the leadership shown by these legislators, those of us concerned about the swamp are especially encouraged that the independent scientific community is speaking out against the project,” Marks said. ‘We are hopeful EPD will follow through accordingly.”

The EPD is still awaiting revisions to Twin Pines’ surface mining permit application and land use plan, agency spokesman Kevin Chambers wrote in an e-mail. However, EPD is currently accepting public comments at TwinPines.Comment@dnr.ga.gov.

