Why is the program focused on Black women?

GRO reports that Black women face significant structural barriers to economic security and wealth-building.

Black women in Georgia working full time earn an average of 63 cents for every dollar earned by their white male counterparts. Even when you control for factors of education, experience and location, the pay gap persists, according to The Georgia Budget and Policy Institute.

The National Women's Law Center reported the lifetime wage and wealth gap for Black women in Georgia is $857,560.

How to apply

Applications are not being accepted at this time. Programs are targeted to specific populations who are then invited to participate, according to GiveDirectly.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Georgia guaranteed income program to provide hundreds of low-income Black women up to $850 monthly