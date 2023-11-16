Georgia destination makes Travel + Leisure’s ‘The 50 Best Places to Travel in 2024′ list

A highlighted reason for the choice was the historical park's consideration as a national park.

"Presently managed as a national historical park, Ocmulgee is home to large earthen mounds, including temple complexes, created by numerous Native American peoples over thousands of years," the Travel + Leisure article said. "Should Congress approve the new designation in 2024, Ocmulgee will become the first national park in the state and the first in the U.S. to be co-managed by a nation whose ancestors were removed from the area."

The story suggests visiting in September, when Macon hosts its annual Indigenous film festival.

Other destinations included in the cultural immersion category were:

Ålborg, Denmark

Cartagena, Colombia

Eastern & Oriental Express

Germany

Métis Crossing, Alberta

Rajasthan, India

Shinta Mani Mustang, Nepal

Tallinn, Estonia; Warsaw, Poland

The 'The 50 Best Places to Travel in 2024' list is compiled by Travel + Leisure editors and includes "destinations that have captured our imaginations" and "spots where T+L editors want to spend their own time in the year ahead."

No Georgia destinations were listed on the 2023 list.

