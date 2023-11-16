Georgia destination makes Travel + Leisure’s ‘The 50 Best Places to Travel in 2024′ list

Credit: Mac Stone/Open Space Institute

Credit: Mac Stone/Open Space Institute

Savannah Morning News
By Caitlyn Stroh-Page – Savannah Morning News
1 hour ago

Travel + Leisure’s list of the best places to visit in 2024 was released Thursday and one Georgia destination made the list.

'The 50 Best Places to Travel in 2024' list is broken down into five categories and Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park in Macon was named in the "for cultural immersion" category.

According to the National Parks Service: "Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park has more than 12,000 years of continuous human habitation. Four prehistoric cultures have occupied this land for thousands of years before the arrival of European settlers. Ocmulgee is the ancestral homeland of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation who now resides in Oklahoma."

A highlighted reason for the choice was the historical park's consideration as a national park.

"Presently managed as a national historical park, Ocmulgee is home to large earthen mounds, including temple complexes, created by numerous Native American peoples over thousands of years," the Travel + Leisure article said. "Should Congress approve the new designation in 2024, Ocmulgee will become the first national park in the state and the first in the U.S. to be co-managed by a nation whose ancestors were removed from the area."

The story suggests visiting in September, when Macon hosts its annual Indigenous film festival.

Other destinations included in the cultural immersion category were:

  • Ålborg, Denmark
  • Cartagena, Colombia
  • Eastern & Oriental Express
  • Germany
  • Métis Crossing, Alberta
  • Rajasthan, India
  • Shinta Mani Mustang, Nepal
  • Tallinn, Estonia; Warsaw, Poland

The 'The 50 Best Places to Travel in 2024' list is compiled by Travel + Leisure editors and includes "destinations that have captured our imaginations" and "spots where T+L editors want to spend their own time in the year ahead."

No Georgia destinations were listed on the 2023 list.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Georgia destination makes Travel + Leisure’s ‘The 50 Best Places to Travel in 2024′ list

