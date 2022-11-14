Georgia Department of Natural Resources joins multi-agency landfill search for Quintin Simon

The agencies are searching the landfill because they believe the child's body was dumped in a trash bin that was later emptied at the landfill.

On Oct. 13, CCPD Chief Jeff Hadley named Quinton's mother, Leilani Simon, as the primary suspect, but did not press charges against her because he did not want to interfere in future prosecution. Charges still have not been filed.

At this point, according to the CCPD press release, the agencies do not have a scheduled end date for the landfill search. "Meanwhile, our investigative team continues working diligently to uncover and collect every piece of evidence relevant in this case."

Drew Favakeh is the public safety reporter for Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at AFavakeh@savannahnow.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Georgia Department of Natural Resources joins multi-agency landfill search for Quentin Simon

