Georgia cotton farmers donate 12,000 pairs socks to area homeless shelters

Credit: Georgia Cotton Commission

Savannah Morning News
By Savannah Morning News staff
47 minutes ago

On behalf of Georgia’s 3,500 cotton farming families, the Georgia Cotton Commission recently donated 12,000 pairs of socks to various homeless shelters across the state.

Locally socks were received by the Chatham Savannah Authority for the Homeless and the Liberty County Manna House in Hinesville.

Farmers also delivered socks to the Mission Change in Albany, the Community Outreach Training Center in Thomasville, Lowndes Associated Ministries to People in Valdosta, the Homeless Resource Network in Columbus, The Sparrow’s Nest in Athens, Good Neighbor Homeless Shelter in Cartersville, the Rescue Mission of Middle Georgia in Macon, the Atlanta Mission, the Augusta Rescue Mission and Mercy Ministries in Lyons.

The Georgia Cotton Commission is a producer-funded organization located in Perry. Contact them at 478-988-4235 or visit us online at georgiacottoncommission.org.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Georgia cotton farmers donate 12,000 pairs socks to area homeless shelters

Investigations
