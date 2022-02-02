GDOT pushes Islands Expressway bridge completion to 2024, westbound lanes open this summer

In August 2021, GDOT officials estimated the bridge would be finished by summer 2023. The original contract with the builder, Prince Construction, called for a June 2022 completion date.

Nagel said the contractor, Prince Construction, placed the final beams and is working now to pour the final stretch of pavement for the bridge, which will connect the two arcs of the westbound lanes.

Nagel added that additional work to erect mechanically stabilized earth retaining (MSE) walls — which support the bridge and ensure it doesn't sink or shift in the shifting marsh soil below — is underway.

The delayed work has continued to cause issues for four neighborhoods that border the construction zone. Last year, at least two neighbors were involved in wrecks that totaled their vehicles, according to residents in The Bluff and Causton Bluff communities. Representatives for the neighborhood associations told the Savannah Morning News that the traffic continues to cause a safety issue for the neighborhoods, whose entrances are in the thick of the construction zones and blocked by a tangle of orange-and-white-striped cones.

Safety plans for the bridge include deacceleration lanes into the neighborhoods, but residents want to see a safety light, or other increased measures. Representatives from the neighborhood associations said GDOT has not conceded to these requests.

Chatham County Sheriff's Deputies enforce speeding in the work zone, which neighbors said has helped increase safety, but it's not a cure-all.

