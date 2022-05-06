Friends of Oatland Island raising money to honor Logan McCay with trail marker

Friends of Oatland Island are raising funds to build a new trail shelter to honor Logan McCay and his connection the place and animals at the Oatland Island Wildlife Center.

So far, $3,800 has been raised and monies will be used to purchase materials and supplies for the trail marker. The trail marker will include an interpretive sign that will consist of pictures of local reptile species.

Logan McCay died in a car accident on his way to school on Wilmington Island on August 23, 2021.

The trailhead marker is not the first time the community has rallied together to keep Logan’s memory alive. In January, students at Coastal Middle School raised funds to purchase a bench located in the wolf cabin at Oatland Island Wildlife Center.

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

His dad Clay McCay said his son has always loved animals and wanted to be a veterinarian.

"This to me is a way to see him in place where people can go," Clay McCay said.

Those who would like to donate can go Friends of Oatland Island website. Donations will be accepted for the next 33 days.

Donations will also be accepted by mail.

Friends of Oatland Island (FOO), c/o Donations in Memoriam for Logan McCay P.O. Box 30959 Savannah, GA 31410

Other questions and additional information can be answered by calling 912-395-1520 or by email at info@friendsofoatland.org.

Bianca Moorman is the education reporter. Reach her at BMoorman@gannett.com or 912-239-7706. Find her on Twitter @biancarmoorman.

