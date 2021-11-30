Former felons navigate the complexities of housing, employment and mental health in re-entry

It's easy to reduce this statistic to some sort of revolving door for people who have no desire to rehabilitate, but public safety reporter Drew Favakeh moved beyond the statistics and explored the complexities of re-entry by talking to the experts – the people trying their best to re-integrate and the professionals from the Department of Corrections to nonprofit organizations trying to create pathways for successful relaunches. What he found was a system of fits and starts that make it nearly impossible to find mental health support, affordable housing, and gainful employment – the three key stabilizing, yet elusive, factors that determine the success or failure of someone returning to society after serving time.

In his first piece for this series, Favakeh attended the fourth annual When is the Debt Paid? Conference, where he got grounded not only in the troubled pasts people were trying to put behind them but also in the futures they are trying to build.