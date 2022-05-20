What to know: The May 24 Georgia primary races will shape the midterm election ballot

Credit: Will Peebles Credit: Will Peebles

“David Perdue, his priorities being truth and letting the people’s will be first and foremost in his agenda,” Palin said. “But Kemp had an opportunity to do something about the shenanigans that went on in this last election. I don’t know why he was so hesitant.”

Perdue also spoke briefly, taking questions from both local and national media outlets. He said Trump is fully invested in the race, and said he didn’t believe his relationship with Trump going forward would be affected by the outcome of Tuesday’s election.

Credit: Will Peebles Credit: Will Peebles

“I can tell you personally, he is so invested in this. This is a president who really understands the importance of this race in Georgia. This president understands that if we want a conservative Republican in the White House in ‘24, and we want to get our Senate majority back, we have to win this governor’s race,” Perdue said.

“This is bigger than me, and I think Donald Trump knows that, and that’s why he’s supported me from the very beginning.”

Will Peebles is the enterprise reporter for Savannah Morning News. He can be reached at wpeebles@gannett.com and @willpeeblessmn on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin campaigns for David Perdue in Savannah ahead of Georgia primary

MEET OUR PARTNER

Today’s story comes from our partner, Savannah Morning News. Savannah Morning News provides daily news coverage on Coastal Georgia. Visit them at savannahnow.com or on Twitter @SavannahNow.

If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.