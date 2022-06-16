“Life is full of sorrow. Sometimes you just gotta look straight at it…in order to walk it back. Cause it’s coming for you. My songs are simply a manifestation of things that I’m feeling. The good, the bad and the ugly. While the good feelings can pass quickly….the sorrow will sit with you. It leaves a stain.”

His music can also be found on YouTube, Apple Music, Spotify and Google Play.

IF YOU GO What: Job Meiller When: Friday at 7:30 p.m., doors open at 7 Where: The Sentient Bean, 13 E. Park Ave. Cost: $5 Info: sentientbean.com

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Folk, blues and soul musician Job Meiller to perform at The Sentient Bean listening room Friday