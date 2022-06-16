ajc logo
Folk, blues and soul musician Job Meiller to perform at The Sentient Bean listening room Friday

Credit: Courtesy of the musician

Credit: Courtesy of the musician

The Sentient Bean Listening Room will be hosting folk, blues and soul musician Job Meiller on Friday at 7 p.m. The concert has a $5 cover charge.

On his Facebook page, Meiller describes his work, saying "the music comes from the fertile intersection of folk, blues and soul. The words are sincere and his emotions run deep. Close your eyes and the songs will take you somewhere."

In his bio, Meiller says "a religious Southern upbringing laid the foundation for the music that was to follow. Living life with conviction can be a double edge sword. It’s all in there. The guilt, the pleasure, the anger, the love…and the forgiveness. There’s a folk element to the unrefined lyric when performed in its most fundamental form. Each song is smothered in blues. Not guitar blues. Just blues. And the soul is tangible. It’s the element of the vocal that engages you to actually feel what the singer is feeling."

“Life is full of sorrow. Sometimes you just gotta look straight at it…in order to walk it back. Cause it’s coming for you. My songs are simply a manifestation of things that I’m feeling. The good, the bad and the ugly. While the good feelings can pass quickly….the sorrow will sit with you. It leaves a stain.”

His music can also be found on YouTube, Apple Music, Spotify and Google Play.

IF YOU GO

What: Job Meiller

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m., doors open at 7

Where: The Sentient Bean, 13 E. Park Ave.

Cost: $5

Info: sentientbean.com

