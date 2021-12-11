Five people dead during a four-day stretch of crimes across Chatham and Effingham counties

SPD's statistics show that of the 169 guns stolen out of vehicles within the city of Savannah this year alone, 130 of them have come from unlocked vehicles.

Midtown Savannah murder

5:30 p.m., Dec. 4

Around 5:30 p.m., Savannah police found Dustin Walters, 25, suffering from a gunshot wound near the 100 block of East 64th Street. He died from those injuries at Memorial University Health Center. While the investigation remains underway, police report they have identified all parties involved and that there is no further threat to the public.

Walters's death marks the 33 homicide in Savannah this year, four more than in 2020 and 11 more than 2019.

Downtown fatal hit-and-run

11 p.m., Dec. 5

Before 11 p.m., the driver of a red Dodge Charger was spotted by Savannah police officers speeding on East Broad Street at Oglethorpe Avenue. The driver refused to stop and officers, concerned about public safety in a high-speed chase, ended their pursuit.

Moments later one pedestrian was killed and another seriously injured at the intersection of Bull and Liberty streets. The driver of the car involved, a red Dodge Charger, left the scene, where Bruce Hamby, 40, from North Carolina, perished.

Georgia State Patrol later arrested Duane Hall, a trooper stationed at Ft. Stewart in Hinesville, who confessed to the hit-and-run. Hall has been booked into the Chatham County jail and charged with first-degree vehicular homicide.

Garden City murder

2:54 p.m., Dec. 6

A 16-year-old Savannah resident named Amarian Robinson was discovered by Garden City Police at 2:54 p.m. at the Chatham City Apartment on Augusta Road, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He later died at the hospital.

Jamary Isaiah Brown, 17, turned himself into police on Friday and has been charged with murder, according to Garden City Police.

Rincon, Effingham County murder

6 p.m., Dec. 6

Rincon Police responded to a report of a robbery at the 200 block of Middleground Road around 6 p.m., where they found Kamarion Burdette, 19, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

On Tuesday, Rincon officers arrested Terry Bailey, 18, and charged him with robbery and murder. Bailey has been booked into the Effingham County Jail.

Witness who have information are asked to contact police by calling the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (912) 525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward. CrimeStoppers tips can also be submitted online by visiting SavannahChathamCrimeStoppers.org and clicking “Submit Online Tip.”

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Five people dead during a four-day stretch of crimes across Chatham and Effingham counties