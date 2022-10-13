Credit: U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Vance Hand/Released Credit: U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Vance Hand/Released

Savannah, assigned to Littoral Combat Ship Squadron ONE, is the most recently commissioned Independence-variant LCS, and is currently located in San Diego, California. Littoral combat ships are fast, agile, mission-focused platforms designed to operate in near-shore environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. LCS are support forward presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence missions around the globe.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: First Gold crew commanding officer named for the USS Savannah