First-ever Savannah Navy Week to occur during 2022 Savannah St. Patrick’s Day festivities

The Navy Enterprise Networks & Cybersecurity Division Director and Rear Admiral Susan Bryer Joyner will serve as the senior executive host. A native to Savannah, she is enthusiastic to come home and engage with the community.

“I am excited to represent the Navy and engage with the city of Savannah,” said Bryer Joyner.

“My experience growing up in Savannah instilled a sense of responsibility, confidence, and deep appreciation for the strength of diversity that has fueled my service to the Nation. I am honored to come home and talk about how the Navy shares the values I learned growing up and the drive to serve and succeed."

The upcoming week marks the first-ever Naval trip to Savannah. “Since 2005, we’ve never had an official Navy Week in Savannah,” Commander Joshua Kelsey, a media personnel for the U.S. Navy, said.

The Savannah trip had been planned for six months.

“[We try to] partner and fit into where we can fit in as opposed to asking for the city to do things for us,” Kelsey said. “We want to be good guests, [and] we’re always very mindful of the footprint we bring… It’s a collaborative effort.”

Coordinated by the Navy Office of Community Outreach, the main purpose of the Navy week is to inform the community about the organization and its dedication to national security.

“The goal of a Navy Week is to increase the awareness and the understanding of why the Navy matters,” said Kelsey.

