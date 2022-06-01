ajc logo
X

First Congressional District candidate crashes campaign bus in Savannah, no injuries reported

ajc.com

Credit: Courtesy Joyce Griggs

Credit: Courtesy Joyce Griggs

Partner Badge Logo
Savannah Morning News
By Will Peebles, Savannah Morning News
25 minutes ago

First Congressional District candidate Joyce Marie Griggs' campaign bus rolled over in the Southbridge subdivision while she was campaigning on Wednesday, according to the Chatham County Police Department.

Spokeswoman Betsy Nolen said officers responded to the incident around 11:30 a.m. to find a small bus flipped over, emblazoned with “Griggs for Congress” on the back.

Griggs, reached by telephone phone Wednesday afternoon, said the bus flipped after she hit a spot of uneven road shoulder near the intersection of Southbridge Boulevard and Hunter Lane. When she overcorrected, the bus flipped on its side, she said.

ajc.com

Credit: Courtesy Joyce Griggs

Credit: Courtesy Joyce Griggs

Griggs said she was driving the bus with one passenger inside at the time, her granddaughter, who was campaigning with her. No injuries were reported, and Griggs was in good spirits Wednesday afternoon after the wreck.

“We had angels watching over us,” Griggs said.

No citations were issued to Griggs, Nolen said, since the vehicle involved was the bus. Griggs said the bus itself suffered “a few bruises.”

“My daughter made a joke out of it. She said I ‘G.I. Joe crawled’ my way out that bus and said ‘I’ve got to get to my next appointment.’”

Griggs said her seat belt locked up and she had to crawl to get out, saying she was channeling her previous military training while doing so.

“It reminded me of some of those low-crawls and landing falls and maneuvers I used to have to do,” Griggs said. “I said, the Army trained me well. But it’s great to be able to laugh about it. A little bus rollover won’t stop me.”

Griggs’ bus was a purchase she made herself for her campaign, she said, a shortened school bus with her face on the side.

Griggs is currently campaigning in hopes of winning the runoff for the Democratic nomination for the 1st District Congressional seat against Savannah lawyer Wade Herring. Griggs previously ran for the post against longtime Republican Rep. Buddy Carter in 2020, but lost.

Will Peebles is the enterprise reporter for Savannah Morning News. He can be reached at wpeebles@gannett.com and @willpeeblessmn on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: First Congressional District candidate crashes campaign bus in Savannah, no injuries reported

Editors' Picks
Georgia officials announce first suspected case of monkeypox4h ago
The Jolt: Stacey Abrams puts guns and abortion in first attack on Brian Kemp
9h ago
For Danny Hall and son Colin, time together at Georgia Tech dwindling
1h ago
Alpharetta school holds emotional vigil for family killed in boat crash
6h ago
Alpharetta school holds emotional vigil for family killed in boat crash
6h ago
Investor-owned housing emerging as key issue for metro Atlanta officials
1h ago
The Latest
First suspected case of monkeypox confirmed in Georgia
35m ago
Leffler family, Stephen Chauncey remembered for their effects on community, family...
1h ago
Boat crash kills 4 members of Leffler family, one other Savannah resident: What we know
6h ago
Featured
Marine veteran Maurice Hurst pays respects after placing an American flag near a headstone at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton during Memorial Day in 2021. (AJC FILE)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
Police: 5 shot in Atlanta incidents within 6 hours as Memorial Day weekend begins
Braves’ offense explodes for nine extra-base hits against Marlins
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top