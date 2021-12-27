First City Progress: Savannah economy 'roaring' to pre-pandemic levels, but wages still lag

Inflation has outpaced wages, meaning workers have had to stretch their pennies during the latter half of the pandemic. But, "there's some encouraging signs that the numbers will start to pick up," Toma predicted.

While wages are lagging behind economic growth, the Savannah region added 4,300 jobs in the area's three-county region. Toma said the growth of jobs in the logistics and business services sectors indicate a shift of workers from retail and hospitality into these sectors. Toma calls it a "restructuring of the economy."

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

"Fundamentally, the economy is just roaring along," he said. "With respect to job growth and creation, the big story is simply that we have now exceeded the level of employment that was experienced in the quarter just before the pandemic hit."

Since employment dipped in the early months of the pandemic, the Savannah-area has added more than 30,000 jobs back to the workforce.

Tourism, ports and electrical sales mostly contributed to the roaring economy, with retail sales easing from the second quarter. Hotel rooms sales were up 24% and airplane boarding increased 14%, indicating a return of tourists to the Hostess City.

Tourism employment and revenue has yet to fully recover to pre-pandemic levels, though, the report found.

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

While the economy is mostly recovered from pandemic-related impacts, inflation rates have yet to cool. For producers, costs have inflated nearly 10% while consumers have seen a 6.8% inflation rate.

"Both gauges of inflation are expected to remain elevated until easing concurrently with supply chain bottlenecks and labor market shortages toward the second half of 2022," the report states.

The Georgia Ports Authority has eased much of its congestion — the line of ships waiting to dock decreased from more than 30 to 6 over the fall — but future expansions will help to ease the delays as they open in the coming months and years.

