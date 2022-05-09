ajc logo
First African American founded museum in Savannah, the Kiah House Museum, unveils historic marker

Savannah Morning News
By Richard Burkhart, Savannah Morning News
1 hour ago
A small crowd gathered in the middle of West 36th Street on an unseasonably cold Monday morning. With its boarded-up windows, peeling paint, and sagging wood the home they gathered in front of had certainly seen better days.

Though not one of the best-looking houses in the Cuyler-Brownville neighborhood, the former Kiah House Museum is arguably one of the most important.

After years of hard work, a historical marker was unveiled to tell the story of residents Calvin and Virginia Kiah, founders of the Kiah House Museum.

The museum opened to the public in November 1959 and was the first African American founded museum in Savannah.

Richard Burkhart is a visual journalist for Savannah Morning News. Contact him at rbburkhart@gannett.com.

