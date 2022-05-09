First African American founded museum in Savannah, the Kiah House Museum, unveils historic marker

Previous exhibitions: SCAD museum showcases Kiah House Museum artistic work

After years of hard work, a historical marker was unveiled to tell the story of residents Calvin and Virginia Kiah, founders of the Kiah House Museum.

The museum opened to the public in November 1959 and was the first African American founded museum in Savannah.

