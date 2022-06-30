ajc logo
Fireworks, family, food and fun: Where to celebrate July 4th in Chatham, Bryan and Effingham

Credit: Tyler Dewland/Savannah Morning News

By Olivia Carter
1 hour ago

Celebrating our nation's 246th birthday begins Friday, but there are a bevy of activities for the whole family from Springfield to Tybee Island all weekend long.

Whether you're from the Hostess City or are just passing through for the weekend, come out and enjoy the party — red, white and blue attire recommended:

Springfield First Friday, America Rocks

The city of Springfield in Effingham County will turn its First Friday event into a patriotic ceremony to honor veterans.

If you go:

4-8 p.m., July 1

Mars Theater, Springfield, 106 S. Laurel St., marstheatre.com

Credit: Stephen Berend/savannahnow.com

Savannah Stars and Stripes: July 4th Weekend

Free live music, fountain acrobatics, Cirque Divina shows, mini-golf and a variety of food and drink options will be available during the four-day event.

At 9:15 p.m., on Monday, Plant Riverside District will present the annual Savannah's Waterfront Fireworks Show. Free activities for children of all ages will be offered daily from 1 to 5 p.m., at Montgomery Park by the Plant Riverside District.

If you go:

July 1-4

Plant Riverside District, 400 W. River St., www.plantriverside.com

Credit: Tyler Dewland/Savannah Morning News

Bryan County Independence Day Celebration

This old-fashioned festival is a kid-friendly affair with live history performances like musket firings.

If you go:

10 a.m. to 3 p.m., July 2

Fort McAllister State Park, 3894 Fort McAllister Road, Richmond Hill, rhbchamber.org

Richmond Hill Annual Independence Day Celebration

Celebrate the red, white, and blue with the City of Richmond Hill. There will be food trucks, live entertainment by The Boondockers and Swingin' Medallions, and fireworks at sundown. Free to the public with food and beverages available to purchase. BYOB, as in your own blankets, and chairs.

If you go: 

4:30-10 p.m., July 2

J.F. Gregory Park, 521 Cedar St., Richmond Hill, richmondhill-ga.gov

Red, White and Brews: An American Bar Crawl

Wear your red, white, and blue as you visit the most well-liked bars in Savannah! Twelve bars are taking part in this event, and each offers drink specials, t-shirts, and other giveaways. Visit www.redwhitebrewsbarcrawl.com

If you go:

4-10 p.m., July 2

Stafford's Public House, 306 W. Upper Factor's Walk

To purchase tickets, go to redwhitebrewsbarcrawl.com.

Tybee Island Fireworks

Celebrate America's birthday at the Tybee Island pier. Any of island's Atlantic beaches will have spectacular views, but you'll need to arrive early and stay late. The fireworks begin at dark.

If you go:

9:15 p.m., July 4th

Tybee Island Pier and Pavilion, 1 Tybrisa Street, tybeeisland.com

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Fireworks, family, food and fun: Where to celebrate July 4th in Chatham, Bryan and Effingham

