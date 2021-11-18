Fired Chatham Area Transit CEO drops lawsuit over controversial termination earlier this year

There was no settlement between the parties, according Bennett. The Savannah Morning News reached out to Mauldin's attorney Edward Buckley on Tuesday. Mauldin hasn't responded to requests for comment.

Mauldin was abruptly fired by the CAT board in January without cause and filed a lawsuit the next month.

The suit, which was filed in Chatham County Superior Court by Edward Buckley of the Buckley Beal firm, alleged that Mauldin's firing was unlawful and retaliatory and violated the Georgia Whistleblower Protection Act.

The initial suit also named board member Tabitha Odell, who was dismissed this week along with the CAT authority. Each party will be responsible for their own legal fees, according to the dismissal.

Odell, who was appointed to the board by the Chatham County Commission, had not been properly appointed to the board when she voted to terminate Mauldin's contract.

The parties had a court hearing shortly after the lawsuit was filed with Mauldin seeking to be reinstated to her position along with back pay, benefits of employment and compensatory damages under the Georgia Whistleblower's Act, attorneys' fees and expenses of litigation through a preliminary injunction.

Chatham County Superior Court Judge Lisa Colbert later denied Mauldin's request for an injunction.

The CAT board approved a $34,500 contract with Florida-based recruiting firm Colin Baenziger & Associates in late July and the official recruitment process was slated to begin in late August and take up to 90 days.

