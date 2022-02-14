Final jury selection expected Monday in Ahmaud Arbery federal hate crimes trial

Wood issued 1,000 jury summons across the Southern District of Georgia, which spans 43 counties include Glynn County, where Brunswick sits.

Travis and Gregory McMichael and their neighbor Bryan face one count each of interference with rights and attempted kidnapping. The McMichaels also are charged with one count of using, carrying, and brandishing — and in Travis McMichael’s case, firing — a gun during and in relation to a crime of violence.

Federal prosecutors argue the McMichaels and Bryan violated Arbery's rights when they willfully interfered with his right to enjoy a public road in the Satilla Shores neighborhood and did so because of Arbery's race. Arbery was a 25-year-old Black man; the McMichaels and Bryan are white.

Wood said the trial is expected to last seven to 12 days.

