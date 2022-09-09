ajc logo
Few challenges in Savannah's Georgia House races. Here's who is running in 2022 election

The Savannah-area Georgia House delegation is full of familiar faces.

Rep. Ron Stephens has been in the House since the 1990s. Rep. Edna Jackson is the one-time mayor of Savannah. Rep. Jon Burns is the House majority leader. Reps. Carl Gilliard, Bill Hitchens and Jesse Petrea rank among the leaders in the chamber.

Heading into the Nov. 8 midterm election, most of those incumbents have either locked up or are favored to win their races. Three are running unopposed after winning May primaries, as are newcomers Anne Allen Westbrook, who won the Democratic primary for the open seat in District 163 and Lehman Franklin, the Republican winner in District 160.

A guide to voter rights in Georgia: What you need to know before you cast a ballot

The current officeholders in those districts chose not to seek re-election to the House. District 163’s Derek Mallow is running for Georgia Senate while District 160’s Jan Tankersley retired.

The two contested posts are in District 161, currently held by Hitchens, and District 164, occupied by Stephens. Both are Republicans.

Margo Barbee is challenging Hitchens and Marcus Thompson is facing Stephens in a rematch of a 2020 race.

What is a Georgia House member’s role?

The Georgia House is one of two chambers that make up the Georgia General Assembly, the legislative branch of the state government. The House is made up of 180 representatives. Bills and resolutions must achieve Senate passage before going to the governor for either signature or veto.

What happened in the primaries?

Few races were contested and none were close. Rep. Gilliard claimed 88% of the vote in a District 162 Democratic, while Westbrook defeated Mahogany Bowers with 61% in District 163 and Rep. Stephens bested Chasity Pawvlik with 89% in District 164.

Contested races

What do you need to know about District 161 candidates?

Rep. Hitchens is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and a retired law enforcement officer. He served as the state's Homeland Security chief under Gov. Sonny Perdue. He won election to the Georgia House in 2012. He is running on his record and experience in the House, where he sits on several committees. He formerly chaired the Public Safety and Homeland Security Committee. Hitchens lives in Rincon.

Barbee is a retiree who worked as a case manager and administrator in the fields of mental health, workforce development and affordable housing. A Port Wentworth resident, she mounted her campaign in response to the Georgia House's exploration of dissolving the city charter earlier this year and Hitchens' role in those efforts. Ultimately, the House declined to consider the dissolution.

What do you need to know about District 164 candidates?

Rep. Stephens is a retired pharmacist and the dean of the Savannah-area Georgia House delegation. He has served in the Georgia House since 1997 and was a Garden City Council member for five years before running for state office. He chairs the House Economic Development and Tourism Committee. He is running on his record and experience and is a champion for income tax relief, economic development and education reform. He lives in unincorporated Chatham County.

Thompson, a Democrat, works for Hargray communications in Savannah. A Richmond Hill resident, he has mounted unsuccessful bids for that city's council and for Georgia House. Stephens defeated him with 56% of the vote in a 2020 House race. Thompson's campaign platform is based on Medicaid expansion, better education funding and creating higher-paying jobs.

Uncontested

What do you need to know about the District 159 candidate?

Rep. Burns is an attorney by profession and has served in the Georgia House since 2004. He is a Newington resident.

What do you need to know about the District 160 candidate?

Franklin operates a Statesboro car dealership and was the only candidate to qualify to run for the district following Tankersley's decision to retire after 12 years in the House.

What do you need to know about the District 162 candidate?

Rep. Gilliard is a pastor and operates a nonprofit, Feed the Hungry, focused on the working poor. He joined the Georgia House in 2016 after winning a special election to fill the seat left vacant by the death of Rep. Bob Bryant. He is a Garden City resident.

What do you need to know about the District 163 candidate?

Westbrook is an attorney who ran for the Georgia House in 2020, losing by just 19 votes. She served as a legislative aide to Rep. Jackson during the 2022 session. She is a Savannah resident.

What do you need to know about the District 165 candidate?

Rep. Jackson is a retired university administrator and a longtime elected official, first as a Savannah alderwoman, then as Savannah mayor and most recently as a member of the Georgia House. She lives in Savannah.

What do you need to know about the District 165 candidate?

Petrea owned and operated a home health care business before selling the operation in 2019. He has served in the Georgia House since 2015 and chairs the House Human Resources and Aging Committee. He resides in unincorporated Chatham County.

Credit: Ben Hendren for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Facebook

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Credit: Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal

Credit: Family photo

