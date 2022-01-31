Earlier this month, the men were sentenced in the state murder trial, which lasted just over five weeks, including jury selection.

The triggerman, Travis McMichael, 35, and his father Gregory McMichael, 65, were sentenced to life plus 20 years without the possibility of parole. Their neighbor Bryan, 52, who filmed the killing, received life in prison with the possibility of parole in 30 years.

If the men were to be convicted in the federal hate crimes trial, they faced additional life sentences. Travis McMichael also would face weapons charges.

Raisa is a Watchdog and Investigative Reporter for The Savannah Morning News. Contact her at rhabersham@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Federal prosecutors reach plea deal with 2 of the 3 men convicted in Ahmaud Arbery's murder