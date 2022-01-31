Hamburger icon
Federal prosecutors reach plea deal with 2 of the 3 men convicted in Ahmaud Arbery's murder

Credit: Stephen B. Morton, AP

Savannah Morning News
By Raisa Habersham, Savannah Morning News
1 hour ago

This is a developing story. 

Two weeks before the hate crimes trial was set to begin, federal prosecutors reached a plea deal with two of the three men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery.

Immediately following the filings, Arbery's mother Wanda Cooper-Jones and father Marcus Arbery released a statement through their attorneys saying they opposed the plea deal and would encourage the judge to reject it at a pre-trial conference scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday at the U.S. District Court in Brunswick. Jury selection in the case was set to begin Feb. 7.

If the court accepts the plea, the details of which were not revealed, the agreement would "dispose of the chares pending" in the federal hate crimes trial against father and son Travis and Gregory McMichael, according to court documents uploaded Sunday evening. Their neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan, was not mentioned in Sunday's filings.

Earlier this month, the men were sentenced in the state murder trial, which lasted just over five weeks, including jury selection.

The triggerman, Travis McMichael, 35, and his father Gregory McMichael, 65, were sentenced to life plus 20 years without the possibility of parole. Their neighbor Bryan, 52, who filmed the killing, received life in prison with the possibility of parole in 30 years.

If the men were to be convicted in the federal hate crimes trial, they faced additional life sentences. Travis McMichael also would face weapons charges.

Raisa is a Watchdog and Investigative Reporter for The Savannah Morning News. Contact her at rhabersham@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Federal prosecutors reach plea deal with 2 of the 3 men convicted in Ahmaud Arbery's murder

Investigations
