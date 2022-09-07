'Everyone's dancing': Tybee Equality Fest is back so get ready for a party

9 refreshing beverages to try in Tybee: The weather is scorching, but the drinks are cool

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

This year’s festival starts Friday night with a drag show at Huc-a-poo’s. Saturday is full of events beginning with the “This is ME!” Parade at 1 p.m. After that, there will be food, dancing, and a vendor village at Tybee Post Theater before a night of and live music from Christy Snow Band, 70s-themed improv from Front Porch Improv, and a dance party with JD Music Group.

Things wrap up on Sunday with a drag brunch at Fannie’s on the Beach. The drag brunch sells out quickly, so anyone planning to attend is encouraged to purchase tickets quickly.

More on Tybee: Juneteenth celebrated with joy and reverence at annual Tybee Wade-In

“It’s just a fun [festival]. It’s family-friendly as well, which is really nice.”

Snow describes the event as diverse and inclusive, and it isn’t just lip service. This year’s parade Grand Marshall is Julia Pierce, who is a creator and coordinator for the Tybee MLK Human Rights Organization as well as the Tybee Juneteenth Celebration.

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

The proceeds from parade fees are also going to The Center for Jubilee, Reconciliation & Healing which has been working to rename Savannah’s Calhoun Square for African American icon Susie King Taylor.

The Tybee Equality Fest is also a way for people to experience the island and beach before the weather turns cooler. Aside from the local financial benefits of the Tybee Equality Fest, Snow said it acts as a reunion for friend groups as she often sees many of the same people return year after year.

Recent Calhoun Square news: Savannah neighbors rescind support for changing name of Calhoun Square, claiming they were misled

Guest column: Why Savannah should rename Calhoun Square for Susie King Taylor

“Everybody brings their kids, and hangs out and gets vacation rentals and AirBnBs and hotels on Tybee. And we usually fill the hotels and up.”

This is the fourth year of the festival. Snow is already planning next year’s events. “We already have the {October] date for next year, and I have my dream location which is Hotel Tybee.”

Enjoy this year’s Tybee Equality Fest, but definitely plan for more next year.

IF YOU GO What: Tybee Equality Fest When: September 9 – 11 Info: TybeeEqualityFest.com

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: 'Everyone's dancing': Tybee Equality Fest is back so get ready for a party