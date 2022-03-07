Events, parking, what to wear: Everything you need to know about St. Patrick's Day in Savannah

Savannah St. Patrick's Day events calendar

March 10: Honoring of Deceased Grand Marshal; 4 p.m. at The Catholic Cemetery on Wheaton Street

* Honoring the Grand Marshal that would be celebrating his 50th Anniversary, this year we will be honoring the 1972 Grand Marshal, Francis Patrick Rossiter, Sr.

March 11: Greening of the Fountain; 4 p.m. at Forsyth Park Fountain

* Ceremony to celebrate the greening of the water in the city's fountains

March 13: Celtic Cross Mass; 11:30am at the Cathedral Basilica of St. John the Baptist

* Mass honoring the Irish immigrants that settled in the U.S. and specifically Savannah

March 13: Celtic Cross procession: 12:45 p.m. along the parade route through the Old Fort area to Emmet Park

* Parade of Irish Families and Organizations to the Celtic Cross Monument in Emmet Park on Bay Street.

Credit: Philip Hall/savannahnow.com Credit: Philip Hall/savannahnow.com

March 13: Celtic Cross ceremony; 1:30 p.m. in Emmet Park

* Formal ceremony honoring the Irish in Savannah from the past, present and future.

March 13: Celtic Cross reception; 2:30 p.m. at the Charles Morris Center

* Ticketed reception in celebration of the Celtic Cross.

March 16: Sgt. William Jasper Green parade and ceremony; 4 p.m., starting in Johnson Square and finishing in Madison Square

* Ceremony honoring Sgt. William Jasper Green and all military.

March 17: Feast Day Mass of St. Patrick; 8 a.m. at Cathedral Basilica of St. John the Baptist

* Daily mass celebrating the feast day of St. Patrick

March 17: St. Patrick Day parade; 10:15 a.m. in Savannah Historic District

* The parade starts at the intersection of Abercorn and Gwinnett streets and ends at the reviewing stand at Bull and Liberty streets.

St. Patrick's Day in Savannah, by the numbers

5-7: The number of aides selected each year by the grand marshal. Aides typically include family members and close friends

6: The number of Savannah's historic squares along the parade route, all of them popular viewing spots

17: The date in March of the parade - unless St. Patrick's Day falls on a Sunday, in which case the parade is held on March 16

22: The number of officers in the St. Patrick's Day Parade Committee, the group tasked with organizing the event

280: The projected number of entrants for the 2022 parade

1824: The first public celebration and parade organized by the Hibernian Society

1926: The debut year of the parade grand marshal. Dr. Michael J. Egan was the first

400,000: The estimated number of attendees for the parade and post-parade festival

Credit: Savannah St. Patrick's Day Committee Credit: Savannah St. Patrick's Day Committee

Where to watch

The parade route snakes almost three miles through Savannah's Historic District.

The six squares along the parade route are popular viewing spots and the favorite of longtime attendees and families, many of whom set up picnics. The squares open at 6 a.m. on March 17, and most of the parade frontage is claimed by 6:01 a.m.

Spectators line the sidewalks along the parade route as well, and lawn chairs and pop-up tents are permitted so long as they do not totally obstruct the pedestrian right-of-way.

Bleacher seating is available for purchase at several points along the parade route, most notably along Bay Street, next to Colonial Cemetery and in front of the Basilica Cathedral of St. John the Baptist. Corporate seating is also available and can accommodate groups of up to 50 people.

Bathroom facilities

Hundreds of portable toilets are available to the public at points near the parade route. Public facilities are also located at Forsyth Park adjacent to the café, at Ellis Square an at the River Street Visitors Information Center.

Parking

City-owned surface lots and parking garages are open on parade day, although some will be difficult to access after 8 a.m. because of road closures near the parade route.

On-street parking in legal spots is permitted unless otherwise posted. Those illegally parked will be ticketed and can be towed in some instances, such as cars parked along the inside of squares off the parade route.

Both Chatham Area Transit and Kelly Tours operate shuttles from remote locations. Visit their sites for details. Also, the Savannah Convention Center parking lot on Hutchinson Island is available and links to River Street and the parade route via the free Savannah River ferries.

What to wear

Green, lots of green. And layers, lots of layers, as the weather and the temperatures can swing wildly in mid-March in Savannah. Comfortable walking shoes are a must, as most attendees park at a distance. Also, sunglasses and hats. Beaded necklaces and other "flair" items are popular as well.

What to bring

The parade typically lasts three hours or more. At a minimum, attendees should bring folding chairs, water and snacks. Coolers are permitted, with the exception of those made from Styrofoam because of the litter created when they break.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Events, parking, what to wear: Everything you need to know about St. Patrick's Day in Savannah