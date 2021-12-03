Empty Stocking: Sick mother unable to buy presents

Nichole does not believe she will be able to provide for Christmas for her family. A single mother of five children, Nichole is struggling financially.

Because of her ongoing medical issues, Nichole is unable to work. While Nichole recently underwent surgery that proved to be successful, she is still out of work. Now Nichole is seeking help from the Empty Stocking Fund so that she can buy presents for her children, whose ages range from four to 17 years old.