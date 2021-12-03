Empty Stocking: Sick mother unable to buy presents

ajc logo
Nichole does not believe she will be able to provide for Christmas for her family. A single mother of five children, Nichole is struggling financially.

Because of her ongoing medical issues, Nichole is unable to work. While Nichole recently underwent surgery that proved to be successful, she is still out of work. Now Nichole is seeking help from the Empty Stocking Fund so that she can buy presents for her children, whose ages range from four to 17 years old.

To donate, please send checks made payable to SCF Empty Stocking Fund, 2225 Norwood Avenue, Suite B, Savannah, Georgia 31406.

Or click here:

Donations

Russell Liedtke: $100

In memory of Pearl Eschette: $100

In memory of Richard & Nancy Yarbrough and Pat & Shawn Kitchens: $100

Jerome Fritts: $50

S. Walter Richey: $100

Donald Mills: $300

In memory of Rachel Uzmann: $1,000

Norene Buckstine: $200

Nancy Isaacson: $150

Ronald Gantt: $100

Kristie Kornhauser$50.00

Cam & Mandy Harvey$100.00

In memory of Carolyn Lewis$100.00

Tonnie & Mort Glick$125.00

Thomas & Anne Schafer$100.00

In memory of Helen & Frank Eady$100.00

Audra L. Miller & Stephen C. Herriman$50.00

In Thanksgiving for our granddaughters, Lily & Langley$100.00

Robert & Barbara Gunness$100.00

Anonymous$100.00

In memory of Robert E. (Bobby) Harn$50.00

In memory of Leonard Guyer$100.00

