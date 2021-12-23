Empty Stocking Fund: Woman taking care of large family needs help

Sierra and her family have had a tough two years. After her father’s cancer diagnosis, Sierra had no choice but to cut her hours at work to care for him. While serving as a full-time nurse for her sick father, Sierra met with another tragedy: Her mother and nephew were in a car accident that led to Sierra’s mother moving in with her.

Not too long after the accident, other family issues resulted in Sierra getting custody of her nephew. Sierra’s house was full, and she was taking care of everyone in it. Her new reality couldn’t stop Sierra from working, but it did stop her from working as much as she used to. Because she was taking on fewer hours, her paychecks became smaller.