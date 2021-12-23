Empty Stocking Fund: Woman taking care of large family needs help

Credit: Empty Stocking Fund
Sierra and her family have had a tough two years. After her father’s cancer diagnosis, Sierra had no choice but to cut her hours at work to care for him. While serving as a full-time nurse for her sick father, Sierra met with another tragedy: Her mother and nephew were in a car accident that led to Sierra’s mother moving in with her.
Not too long after the accident, other family issues resulted in Sierra getting custody of her nephew. Sierra’s house was full, and she was taking care of everyone in it. Her new reality couldn’t stop Sierra from working, but it did stop her from working as much as she used to. Because she was taking on fewer hours, her paychecks became smaller.
Sierra now struggles with paying bills and buying necessities. Reaching out to the Empty Stocking Fund was Sierra’s last resort. She knew that if she didn’t ask for help, she would not be able to buy Christmas presents for her children. Sierra is appreciative of the gifts, but also for the kindness of others during the holiday season.
To donate, please go to savannahnow.com/lifestyle and click on the story headlined "2021 Empty Stocking Fund: How to donate, receive funds" or mail a check payable to SCF - Empty Stocking Fund and send to 2225 Norwood Avenue, Suite B, Savannah, Georgia 31406.
