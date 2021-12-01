ajc logo
X

Empty Stocking Fund: Unemployed mother of five unable to buy presents

ajc.com

Credit: Empty Stocking Fund

Partner Badge Logo
Savannah Morning News
By Anthony Belinfante
1 hour ago
ajc.com

Credit: Empty Stocking Fund

Layla needs help this holiday season. With Christmas just weeks away, the Empty Stocking Fund would serve as a blessing to Layla and her family. Unemployed and a single mother of five children, Layla could use the extra help.

Layla’s children are at the age where they expect presents from Santa to be under the tree when they wake up on Christmas morning, as their ages range from just two weeks to nine years old. Without the Empty Stocking Fund, they would have few gifts waiting for them under the tree.

Aware of her situation, Layla’s brother, who is currently serving a prison sentence, told her about the Empty Stocking Fund. By donating to the organization, Layla’s children can have the Christmas that they deserve.

To donate, please send checks payable to SCF- Empty Stocking Fund, 2225 Norwood Ave. Suite B, Savannah, GA 31406.

To donate, please send checks made payable toSCF – Empty Stocking Fund, 2225 Norwood Avenue, Suite B, Savannah, Georgia 31406.

Or click here:

Donations

Sears Retiree's Club: $100

Simpson Law, PC: $100

Anonymous: $100

Hardy Brumby: $100

Jeremy London: $500

Allison English: $25

In memory of family members: $50

Richard Shadduck: $100

Jane Bridges: $100

Myrtle's Crepes: $100

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Empty Stocking Fund: Unemployed mother of five unable to buy presents

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Operation Blooming Onion: Federal indictment reveals 'modern-day-slavery' in Georgia
3h ago
Thousands of evictions filed in Chatham County since CDC moratorium ended
3h ago
David Singleton retires as executive director at Live Oak Public Libraries
14h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top