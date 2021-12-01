Empty Stocking Fund: Unemployed mother of five unable to buy presents

Layla needs help this holiday season. With Christmas just weeks away, the Empty Stocking Fund would serve as a blessing to Layla and her family. Unemployed and a single mother of five children, Layla could use the extra help.

Layla’s children are at the age where they expect presents from Santa to be under the tree when they wake up on Christmas morning, as their ages range from just two weeks to nine years old. Without the Empty Stocking Fund, they would have few gifts waiting for them under the tree.