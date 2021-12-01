Credit: Empty Stocking Fund
Layla needs help this holiday season. With Christmas just weeks away, the Empty Stocking Fund would serve as a blessing to Layla and her family. Unemployed and a single mother of five children, Layla could use the extra help.
Layla’s children are at the age where they expect presents from Santa to be under the tree when they wake up on Christmas morning, as their ages range from just two weeks to nine years old. Without the Empty Stocking Fund, they would have few gifts waiting for them under the tree.
Aware of her situation, Layla’s brother, who is currently serving a prison sentence, told her about the Empty Stocking Fund. By donating to the organization, Layla’s children can have the Christmas that they deserve.
To donate, please send checks payable to SCF- Empty Stocking Fund, 2225 Norwood Ave. Suite B, Savannah, GA 31406.
Or click here:
Donations
Sears Retiree's Club: $100
Simpson Law, PC: $100
Anonymous: $100
Hardy Brumby: $100
Jeremy London: $500
Allison English: $25
In memory of family members: $50
Richard Shadduck: $100
Jane Bridges: $100
Myrtle's Crepes: $100
This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Empty Stocking Fund: Unemployed mother of five unable to buy presents