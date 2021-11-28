Empty Stocking Fund: Single mother needs help after sudden death of husband

After a tragic event that led to the killing of her husband by a police officer, Dianna is now the single mother of two children. While Dianna’s daughter, the oldest of her two children, mourns the loss of her father, Dianna’s 3-year-old son does not understand that his father won’t be coming home for Christmas. In fact, Dianna hasn’t even told her son that his father has passed at all. Not only does Dianna not know how to tell her son about the death of his father, but she also doesn’t know how she’s going to stay afloat and provide for her children this Christmas.

Since her husband’s death in July, Dianna has been raising a family on her own, and now she needs some help. Dianna is reaching out to the Salvation Army and the Empty Stocking Fund in hopes of providing her children a Christmas they deserve after suffering such a great loss.