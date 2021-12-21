Credit: Empty Stocking Fund
Cindy and her family have had a trying year. The stay-at-home mother is asking for help as her family tries to stay afloat in the wake of her husband's COVID-19 diagnosis. He's now fully recovered, but work is scarce due to the holidays.
As Cindy’s husband tries to get back into the workforce, the family continues to face hardships they've never faced before. Three of Cindy’s five children are school age, but the family lives in an area without bus transportation, meaning Cindy has to take her kids to school.
Driving her children to and from school would normally be no big deal. But with gas prices spiking and the family's current financial situation, Cincy is short on funds to buy Christmas presents. This prompted Cindy to reach out to the Empty Stocking Fund for help.
To donate, please go to savannahnow.com/lifestyle and click on the story headlined "2021 Empty Stocking Fund: How to donate, receive funds" or mail a check payable to SCF - Empty Stocking Fund and send to 2225 Norwood Avenue, Suite B, Savannah, Georgia 31406.
Donations
Anonymous: $5,000
Rubinitz Thompson Ziblut LLC - Closings for a Cause: $905
John & Kathy Pohl: $100
Anonymous: $100
In memory of Monsignor William O'Neill: $250
In honor of Southside Hospital for Animals from Lucy, Sassy, Happy & Dutch: $100
In loving memory of Bob & Ruth Roukos, Al & Anna Remler, Al & Nikki Remler: $1,000
In memory of Kati: $100
Coastal Georgia SFSAFBI: $300
Mr. & Mrs. Willis Shellman: $300
Anonymous: $100
Anna Butler: $50
This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Empty Stocking Fund: Parents reach out for help with Christmas