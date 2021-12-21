Empty Stocking Fund: Parents reach out for help with Christmas

Cindy and her family have had a trying year. The stay-at-home mother is asking for help as her family tries to stay afloat in the wake of her husband's COVID-19 diagnosis. He's now fully recovered, but work is scarce due to the holidays.

As Cindy’s husband tries to get back into the workforce, the family continues to face hardships they've never faced before. Three of Cindy’s five children are school age, but the family lives in an area without bus transportation, meaning Cindy has to take her kids to school.