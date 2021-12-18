Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Empty Stocking Fund: Out of work mother seeking help to buy presents

ajc.com

Credit: Empty Stocking Fund

Partner Badge Logo
Savannah Morning News
By Anthony Belinfante
45 minutes ago
ajc.com

Credit: Empty Stocking Fund

Lydia and her family on’t have a very merry Christmas without the help from the Empty Stocking Fund. A single mother with no support, Lydia has been struggling. During the pandemic when schools were shut down, Lydia had to stay home to be with her five children. That is when Lydia lost her job.

Although schools are open again, Lydia is still facing hard times. She has not been able to keep a steady job since re-entering the workforce and is running out of options.

With Christmas just days away, Lydia does not have the money to buy presents for her children this year. Lydia is hoping that this program will help give her children the Christmas they are anticipating.

To donate, go to savannahnow.com/lifestyle and click on the story headlined "2021 Empty Stocking Fund: How to donate, receive funds" or mail a check payable to SCF - Empty Stocking Fund and send to 2225 Norwood Avenue, Suite B, Savannah, Georgia 31406.

To donate, please send checks made payable toSCF – Empty Stocking Fund, 2225 Norwood Avenue, Suite B, Savannah, Georgia 31406.

Or click here:

Donations

Ralph Fariello: $100

Judith Ann Hutchinson: $100

In memory of Colonel Ronald B. Schmidt from Carol, Kurt & Eric: $100

Paul & Julianne Collin, Lisa Fulton: $100

Carolyn & Robert Ernest: $100

Women of St. John's Church: $100

Nancy Pessolano: $100

David & Diane Gannon: $100

Jane & Jerry Thimme: $100

Marianne & Chuck Canter: $200

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Empty Stocking Fund: Out of work mother seeking help to buy presents

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Transportation Sec. Buttigieg visits Savannah Port as supply chain congestion eases
1h ago
Chatham County Commission approves fire services contract, fee or tax on the horizon
16h ago
Rivian confirms electric vehicle factory, thousands of jobs for Georgia
18h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top