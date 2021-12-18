Empty Stocking Fund: Out of work mother seeking help to buy presents

Lydia and her family on’t have a very merry Christmas without the help from the Empty Stocking Fund. A single mother with no support, Lydia has been struggling. During the pandemic when schools were shut down, Lydia had to stay home to be with her five children. That is when Lydia lost her job.

Although schools are open again, Lydia is still facing hard times. She has not been able to keep a steady job since re-entering the workforce and is running out of options.