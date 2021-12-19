Empty Stocking Fund: Mother going back to work still needs assistance

Winona is in the process of getting back on her feet. After the year she’s had, Winona is ready to get back to work. Unemployed since August, things are starting to look up for the single mother of four as she heads back to work in the coming weeks. But until Winona can fully provide for her family again, she is reaching out for help from the Empty Stocking Fund.

Like many families, Winona and her four kids, whose ages range from three to nine, were hit hard by COVID-19. In fact, the entire family got the virus. Due to everyone being sick including herself, Winona was unable to work. Eventually, she ended up losing her job.