Empty Stocking Fund: Divorced mother of four needs help this Christmas

Jamie is a single mother of four living in a two-bedroom apartment. After divorcing her husband, who is currently serving in the military, Jamie is now having to raise four children on her own.

While trying to process her new life as a divorcee and single mother, Jamie has also had to deal with the effects of COVID-19. Due to the pandemic, Jamie spent several months unemployed. Only recently has she been able to find a job. But finding a job this close to Christmas won’t be enough for Jamie to provide presents for her children, whose ages range from six months to seven years old.