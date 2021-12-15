Credit: Empty Stocking Fund
Jamie is a single mother of four living in a two-bedroom apartment. After divorcing her husband, who is currently serving in the military, Jamie is now having to raise four children on her own.
While trying to process her new life as a divorcee and single mother, Jamie has also had to deal with the effects of COVID-19. Due to the pandemic, Jamie spent several months unemployed. Only recently has she been able to find a job. But finding a job this close to Christmas won’t be enough for Jamie to provide presents for her children, whose ages range from six months to seven years old.
With Christmas less than two weeks away, Jamie is asking for help from the Empty Stocking Fund to buy presents for her children. Jamie’s first paycheck will not cover the cost of Christmas, along with any other bills and necessities she has to pay for. Donations from generous donors will help Jamie, who's just now getting her life back on track post COVID-19.
To donate, please send checks made payable to SCF – Empty Stocking Fund, 2225 Norwood Avenue, Suite B, Savannah, Georgia 31406.
To donate, please send checks made payable toSCF – Empty Stocking Fund, 2225 Norwood Avenue, Suite B, Savannah, Georgia 31406.
Or click here:
Donations
In memory of Carson Branan: $200
Renee & Douglas Mulbury: $100
Anonymous: $150
In memory of Jack: $150
Bruce Powley: $100
From: Marc, Owen, Asher & Colleen: $200
Donald & Margaret McCullough: $100
This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Empty Stocking Fund: Divorced mother of four needs help this Christmas