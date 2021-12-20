Empty Stocking Fund: Disabled single mother reaches out for help

Mia and her family have never had to worry about celebrating Christmas. But this year is different. The past few months have been a challenge for Mia. Without the Empty Stocking Fund, Mia may not be able to provide presents for her four children.

Suffering from nerve damage in both arms, Mia is unable to work. Without a steady income, Mia is unable to provide proper housing for her family. Thankfully, a friend of Mia’s has been letting her and her children stay with them. But Mia wants to get back on her own feet.